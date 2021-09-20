Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over lockdown last year, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent to around 250,000.
While there are a huge range of diverse breeds across the country, some are a rarer sight in parks than others according to the research by outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Millets.
Just a single Azawakh was was registered with the Kennel Club in 2020, while less than 300 new Deerhounds, King Charles Spaniels or Cardigan Welsh Corgis were registered, meaning they are now considered ‘vulnerable’.
But others have seen their popularity soar – here are the top 13 most popular breeds.
Has your pet been crowned 2020 top dog?