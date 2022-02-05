Seafront flat 3 SUS-220502-114010001

Take a look inside this Hastings seafront apartment with stunning sea views that has just come on the market

This two-bedroomed top-floor seafront apartment, situated between Hastings Pier and Warrior Square has just recently come on the market chain-free with offers over £220,000.

By Andy Hemsley
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 12:09 pm

It is situated ina priod residence and has two double bedrooms and a newly fitted kitchen and bathroom

Having undergone extensive restoration the accommodation offers a bright, stylish and contemporary space. The newly fitted kitchen sits at the rear of the property while the generous living space enjoys a front aspect with direct sea views. There is a large galleried landing with a study area and Velux window. Both bedrooms are double rooms and there is a newly fitted bathroom where there is a shower and screen over the bath.

It is being sold by Made estate agents with no onward chain and a long lease.

1.

2.

3.

4.

