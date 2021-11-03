Take a look inside one of the best fish and chip shops in Hastings and St Leonards

The Famous Cod Father Fish Bar is now ranked the second best fish and chop in Hastings and St Leonards, according to customer reviews left on Tripadvisor. (The first is, of course, the famous Maggie’s Fish and Chips in the fishermen’s quarter.)

Altin Hasa, 37, who has been running the Cod Father on East Parade with his wife Ornela, 36, for the past three years, says: “I do my best in here. I cook everything to order. Everybody who comes in here, they walk out happy.”

He added: “We have so many people coming in, and they say, ‘we’ve been recommended by the locals to come in here’ - it happens all the time!”

He has certainly had some glowing recent reviews on Tripadvisor. “As a fish and chip connoisseur, I can say with an informed opinion that this is the best fish and chip shop in Hastings. The portions are generous and the food is awesome!” wrote one reviewer last week.

Altin tries to buy as much of his produce from local businesses, including plaice and huss, and haddock when available, from Hastings fishermen, and potatoes from a local farmer.

“We make the chips every day,” he says. “We clean them, we wash them, we chip them, everything.”

He was given an alcohol licence last week, and has started selling beer and wine. They are open from 11.30am to 9pm, seven days a week.

1. The Famous Cod Father Fish Bar in Hastings. SUS-210211-150820001 Photo Sales

2. The Famous Cod Father Fish Bar in Hastings. SUS-210211-150741001 Photo Sales

3. The Famous Cod Father Fish Bar in Hastings. SUS-210211-150754001 Photo Sales

4. The Famous Cod Father Fish Bar in Hastings. SUS-210211-150807001 Photo Sales