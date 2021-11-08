Take a look inside detached Victorian villa for sale near the East Hill in Hastings

The detached Victorian villa in Godwin Road, near the East Hill in Hastings, has sea views and is on the market for £1,398,000.

The huge property has a detached laundry room/workshop and a double iron-gated cobbled driveway.

The house is split over three floors, and has been fully restored from the ground up to a high standard.

There is also planning permission to build a balcony out over the tiered garden, providing the potential for further stunning views out to the English Channel.

Photographs and details from Zoopla.

