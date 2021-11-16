Take a look at the Hastings area organic vineyard up for sale

The 16 hectare estate, which is farmed according to biodynamic principles, is situated in the High Weald area of ‘outstanding natural beauty’. It encompasses a three-bedroom cottage, 2.8 hectares of vines, a visitor centre and a woodland nature trail. Sedlescombe was the first English producer to win an international prize for red wine. The vineyard is also home to 45 ‘’dragon’s teeth’, large concrete anti-tank obstacles that were placed on the site at the start of World War II.