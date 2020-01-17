Swimming pools at Bexhill and Rye ban disposable overshoes to cut down on plastic waste

Rye Sports Centre and Bexhill Leisure Pool has pledged commitment to lowering plastic waste at their sites.

Both Rye Sports Centre and Bexhill Leisure Pool, which are operated by Freedom Leisure on behalf of Rother District Council, have outlawed plastic shoe covers in an attempt to go plastic-free.

Pool overshoes have been removed from both Rye Sports Centre and Bexhill Leisure Pool swimming baths as part of the campaign against single use plastic.

Freedom Leisure has stopped providing blue shoes, customers are instead being asked to wear flip-flops or go barefoot in wet changing rooms or on poolside and additional checks are being put in place to ensure cleanliness is maintained.

Paul Norris, Freedom Leisure Contracts Manager, says: “The sheer volume of plastic overshoes we were throwing away wasn’t something we were prepared to have on our conscience, particularly when it can take some plastic up to 500 years to decompose”.

Cllr Jay Brewerton, Rother District Council cabinet member for young people, sport and leisure, said: “There is a growing awareness of the issue of plastic waste and this is a really positive step towards lessening our impact on the environment, reducing plastic waste going into recycling or landfill and helping achieve our target of being carbon neutral by 2030.”

For all enquiries email:ryeenquiries@freedom-leisure.co.uk or bexhillpoolenquiries@freedom-leisure.co.uk.

