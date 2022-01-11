Sussex traffic update: Tuesday, January 11
Here's that latest news from the roads across Sussex this morning (Tuesday, January 11).
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 8:30 am
Near Chichester, one lane is blocked and there is queueing traffic due to stalled bus on A27 Eastbound between and Fishbourne Roundabout.
In East Preston at the Roundstone Bypass, traffic is slow and queuing according to reports.
On London Road in Brighton motorists are facing delays of about five minutes which are increasing.
Roads across Sussex appear to be mostly clear.
