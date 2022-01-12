Sussex traffic update: Major delays on A27

Motorists are facing severe delays on the A27 at Shoreham with reports of three-mile queues.

One lane has been close following a single vehicle collision this morning.

Between Lewes and Beddingham, traffic is slow and queueing from the Brighton Road roundabout following a two car collision this morning and reports of debris remaining on the road.

Traffic and travel stock

In Bexhill there is queueing traffic which is 'heavier than normal' on A259 Barnhorn Road both ways between B2182 Cooden Sea Road according to traffic reports.

On the Chichester bypass there are delays due to traffic around the Bognor Road roundabout.