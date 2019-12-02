Sussex school closes after virus outbreak

A Sussex primary school has closed because of an outbreak of a vomiting bug.

School officials say they decided on the closure after consulting Public Health England.

All Saints CE Primary School in Tylden Way in Horsham will be closed tomorrow (December 3) and on Wednesday.

The school says it has decided on the closure after ‘a significant number of children’ were absent today.

In a notice on its website, the school says: “As a precautionary measure, and following consultation with Public Health England, we have taken the decision to close the school Tuesday 3rd December and Wednesday 4th December due to an outbreak of suspected winter vomiting virus, which has led to a significant number of children being absent from school today - Monday 2nd December.

“This is to minimise the spread of the illness and to undertake an enhanced clean as a precautionary measure.

“School will reopen on Thursday 5th December.”