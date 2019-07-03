Sussex man shuns current fashion to dress in Regency-style clothing

Meet Zack Pinsent, the modern day dandy from Sussex who only wears 1820s fashion.

The 25-year-old from Hove has dressed in flamboyant Regency and historical clothing for the past decade and and says it is the only way he feels comfortable in the 21st century.

Zack Pinsent, 25, from Hove wears regency style clothing everyday, shunning modern clothes (Credit: SWNS.com)

Zack Pinsent, 25, from Hove wears regency style clothing everyday, shunning modern clothes (Credit: SWNS.com)

Zack has gained a huge online following with close to 40,000 adoring fans keeping up to date with his period tailoring.

He said: "It's hard for men, we can't show exuberance but I love what I do and I'm only doing it for my own enjoyment."

A typical day for the self-styled dandy man means wearing clothes designed for a 1820s gentleman.

Zack Pinsent, 25, from Hove wears regency style clothing everyday, shunning modern clothes (Credit: SWNS.com)

These include a pair of knee-high riding leather riding boots, a floral waistcoast and riding jacket with long tails.

Zack Pinsent, 25, from Hove wears regency style clothing everyday, shunning modern clothes (Credit: SWNS.com)

Zack is also known to sport a top hat and cane when shopping in Brighton.

His obsession with historical wears started when his family moved home at age 14 and they came across a box full of Zack's great-grandfather's old suits.

Zack Pinsent, 25, from Hove wears regency style clothing everyday, shunning modern clothes (Credit: SWNS.com)

To Zack's glee the period clothing fitted him really well and he began to wear them as much as he could.

He said: "At 14 I made the symbolic decision to burn my only pair of jeans in a bonfire, it was a real turning point.

Zack Pinsent, 25, from Hove wears regency style clothing everyday, shunning modern clothes (Credit: SWNS.com)

"On non-school uniform days I would dress in three piece suits, but when I got to sixth form I started to dress in historical clothing every single day.

"At 14 I made the symbolic decision to burn my only pair of jeans in a bonfire, it was a real turning point."

"I was quite surprised that in the leaver's book I was voted as the best dressed.

West Sussex and Brighton branches of Age UK in merger

"People weren't necessarily saying that to my face but it was clear that there was an under current of respect."

It has been at least a decade since Zack has worn any modern clothing, the only time he can remember is being invited to a 1980s themed party.

He said: "I was really tempted to dress up as someone from the 1780s and ask which century they meant, I decided against it but next time I will."

All of Zack's outfits are researched, designed and sewn by himself- with some outfits taking up to a year to perfect before he puts them on outside of the house.

Although people often stop in the street and stare, Zack says that people are usually really kind.

He said: "I keep getting comments in the street that it looks like I'm going to meet Jacob Rees-Mogg.

"The response is almost always completely positive, and genuinely lovely.

"And it isn't just a Brighton thing, I've been all over the world and people are inquisitive and appreciative.

"Even when I was in London and a huge group of football fans are walking towards me, my natural reaction was to tighten up and look down.

"But even then they were good-natured."

Zack works as a tailor in his Hove, specialising in bespoke historical clothing for men and women.

His client list stretches across the globe as Zack believes that there has been an "uptick" in people's interest in ethically sourced and hand made clothing.

He said: "It's my personal mission that to make sure everything is sourced in the UK and Europe.

"My carbon footprint is as low as possible, I'm a British manufacturer and a British business using only 100% natural fibres.

"I use no plastic at all in my clothing."

Zack has a huge legion of online fans who adore his historical clothing, but has also been getting quite a substantial amount of interest from female followers.

He said: "I've received many marriage proposals and many other things.

"I think it is indicative that women want a gentleman and someone that cares about his presentation and appearance.

"For me, it is a bit of wrong tree wrong forest situation."