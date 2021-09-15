Excellent design, architecture and craftmanship were the winners at the 2021 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards.

Thirty award-winning projects were announced at the 2021 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards on Wednesday (September 15).

Simon Knight, chairman of the Sussex Heritage Trust, presented the Awards to a sold-out ceremony and lunch at Pangdean Old Barn, Pyecombe, with guests including the High Sheriffs of East and West Sussex.

Merrydown

The Awards saw the inaugural announcement of the South Downs Design Award sponsored by the South Downs National Park Authority.

Belloc Close in Midhurst, a Mid-Scale Residential Award winner, won the overall Award for projects based in the South Downs. King and Drury worked closely with MH Architects to create four new homes on the site of a former ambulance station.

The judges noted: “A very exciting and well-thought-out development on a difficult brownfield site, it clearly had care and attention to details high on its list of priorities.”

Ropemaker’s Academy in Hailsham (submitted by ECE Architecture, Worthing), achieved an Award in the Public and Community category, for a school for children and young people with special needs. Famed historically as a centre for the making of string and rope, Hailsham is now home to this sensational, modern building.

Manor Farmhouse

The Sussex Heritage Trust judging team said: “The care taken by funders, the client and the architect to ensure that the needs of the young people were met in the design of the building is most impressive and we congratulate all those involved.”

Eastbourne based architects and craftsmen also saw success in the Small Scale Residential category.

John D Clarke Architects achieved an Award for Pond Cottage, a Grade II listed house extension in Alfriston (submitted by Roger Fitton) and Clarke Roofing Southern Limited for Manor Farmhouse, a Grade II* listed L-shaped home in Newhaven.

The judging team commented on Manor Farmhouse: “A high standard of detailing and workmanship has been employed on the roofs, with further improvement work imaginatively conceived and well executed. The project has a real wow factor – it is exemplary!”

Ropemakers centre

Three Small Scale Residential projects based in Lewes and the surrounding area received Awards: Landour, Telscombe (submitted by MortonScarr Architects, Brighton) – a new flint-clad house located on the top of the South Downs; Manor Farmhouse, Newhaven (submitted by Clarke Roofing Southern, Eastbourne); and, Tin Tabernacle in Barcombe (submitted by the owners, architects David Jenkins Design, Haywards Heath) – the renovation of an ex-mission hall/chapel. The judging team commented on Tin Tabernacle, a building of local interest: “A great asset has been preserved for future generations, the building was a delight to behold and the owners had worked hard to retain the essence of the building and had succeeded.”

There were four Highly Commended projects in the Lewes and surrounding area, they included: Merrydown Business Park, Maresfield (submitted by Westcott Leach Limited, Hailsham); Smiths Yard, Ditching (submitted by Bedford Park Developments); Old Cowman’s Cottage, Mayfield (submitted by Mackellar Schwerdt Architects, Lewes); and, Abbots Barn, Ripe (submitted by BakerBrown Studio, Cooksbridge).

Chichester-based architect, Jane Jones-Warner of Jane Jones-Warner Associates was announced as the 2021 Sussex Heritage Person of the Year, sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery.

Chairman Mr Knight said: “There is no doubt the extraordinary contribution the Awards have achieved to heritage and good design in Sussex. This is underlined by our Sussex Heritage Person of the Year, Jane Jones-Warner, whose 30-year career has focused on building conservation. Her passion began at Uppark in West Sussex, where she was based on-site for three years following their devastating fire in 1989.

Old Cowman's cottage

“More recently Jane was the project architect at Grade II* listed West Dean College for their extensive conservation roof repair project.

“I am absolutely delighted to recognise Jane’s career and passion for heritage by acknowledging her as Sussex Heritage Person of the Year and congratulate all our winning and highly commended projects.”

The Sussex Heritage Trust is a charity established in 1977 to preserve, improve and encourage the appreciation of the architectural and natural landscape of Sussex. The awards celebrate a wide variety of architectural and landscape projects, building craft and a Sussex Heritage Person of the Year.

To find out more about all of the award winners and Highly Commended projects, visit: www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk

The full list of winners:

Winners

Building Craft Award

Anthony Riggall for restoration of Drew’s Barn, Warnham Park, Horsham

Gary Shepherd, Shepherd & Grantham Stonemasons Ltd for work to St George’s Church, Donnington

Liam O’Neill, Lion Roofing for work to West Lodge, Seaford College, Petworth

Luke Ayling for work to Mount Farm, Pulborough

Commercial Award

Alexander House, Ashdown Business Park, Uckfield

Drew’s Barn, Warnham Park, Horsham

West Wittering Beach Café

Ecclesiastical Award

All Saints Church, Patcham

St George’s Church, Donnington

Landscape and Gardens Award

Gravetye Manor Gardens Restoration, East Grinstead

Mid-Scale Residential Award

Belloc Close, Midhurst

Regent Street, Brighton

The Dower House, East Grinstead

Public and Community Award

Catering Facilities and Classrooms, Christ’s Hospital, Horsham

Ropemakers Academy, Hailsham

Shelter Hall, Brighton

The Goodwood Education Centre, Goodwood

Unity by John Gillespie, Chichester( John Gillespie received judges’ special commendation for craftsmanship)

Small Scale Residential Award

Compton House, Compton

Coneyhurst Farm, Billingshurst

Landour, Telscombe

Manor Farmhouse, Newhaven

Mount Farm, Pulborough

North Street, Chichester

Pond Cottage, Alfriston

Sanderlings, Itchenor

The Walled Garden, Arundel

Tin Tarbernacle, Barcombe

The Sussex Heritage Person of the Year

Jane Jones-Warner

The South Downs Design Award

Belloc Close, Midhurst

Highly Commended

Building Crafts Highly Commended

Jenna Burrell and Ana Logreira, Cliveden Conservation for conservation of an early 17th-century lime plaster ceiling, Hotter Shoes, Chichester

Liam O’Neill, Lion Roofing for work to Woodend Clock Tower, Clock House, West Stoke

Commercial Highly Commended

Merrydown Business Park, Horam, Heathfield

Ecclesiastical Highly Commended

St Nicholas Church, Arundel

The Church of St Mary the Virgin Fabric Repairs, Upwaltham

Vihara Building, West Sussex

Landscape & Gardens Highly Commended

Blue Doors Lodge, South Stoke, Arundel

Conservation and Refurbishment of Gazebo, West Dean Gardens

Riverhill House, Petworth

Large Scale Residential Highly Commended

Dundee House, Midhurst

The Royal, Bognor Regis

Mid-Scale Residential Highly Commended

Chidfield Barn, Petworth

Smiths Yard, Ditchling

Public and Community Highly Commended

Fittleworth Community Shop, Café and Post Office, Fittleworth

New Learning & Resources Centre, Lorica Trust, Washington

Small Scale Residential Highly Commended

Abbots Barn, Ripe

Lurgashall Village Shop, Lurgashall

Old Cowman’s Cottage, Mayfield

Parrock Place, Hartfield

Prinsted Grange, Prinsted

West Barn, Wepham

Young Street, Chichester

The South Downs Design Award Highly Commended

Landour, Telscombe