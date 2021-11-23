Sussex dementia support charity needs your help as it launches big pre-Christmas campaign

Dementia Support SUS-211123-110845001

They need your help to support their vital services by donating to double your donation, double your impact and double the support.

The money donated in these two weeks will be match-funded by a Christmas Champion, doubling the impact your donation can have on the lives of those living with dementia. So, your £5 donation becomes £10, £50 becomes £100, and £250 becomes £500 without costing you a penny more.

Last year the charity raised over £40 000 by taking part in The Big Give during the first week of December, and are hoping to double their success this year to double the support they can give to those living with dementia and their loved ones.

Across Dementia Support’s social media (From November 23), you will be able to watch videos with jewellery designer Annie Haak and Glanvilles Solicitors, who are both supporting the charity, as they meet families and individuals being supported by Dementia Support’s Wayfinders.

James Lovell, Head of Fundraising and Marketing, said: “I’m really excited for the community to have a real impact on the lives of people living with dementia by having their donations doubled. A donation of £100 will normally fund a place at our Day Breaks service, including activities, staffing, and a two-course lunch for the person for the day. During these two weeks, your £100 will double the number of people you can support, paying for two to attend. Or donate £50 to fund for one person and give a carer some much-needed respite. Thank you for your support”

The money raised through this run with purpose will help Dementia Support to support those living with dementia as well as their loved ones and carers throughout their whole dementia journey. They offer free advice and support through their Wayfinding service, respite care, activity sessions and health and wellbeing services, such as hairdressing and assisted bathing to help people to live well with dementia.

To donate from November 30, please visit www.dementiasupport.org.uk

To find out more,call the Fundraising Team on 01243 958460 or email them at [email protected]