Sussex charity worker enjoys £1,000 lottery win

Helen Greetham is delighted to have won the Chailey Heritage Lottery, having worked at the Mid Sussex charity for eight years.

She signed up for the lottery as soon as she read about it on a staff email.

Now the charity - which cares for children and young adults with complex disabilities from its base in Mid Sussex - is hoping more supporters will sign up with the chance to win big money.

Helen said: “Working at Chailey Heritage is challenging and rewarding, and it is a pleasure to come into work when every day is different.

“Signing up for the lottery was an easy way to give back in the hope of winning.

“It’s so easy to sign up. I have two numbers a week, costing £8 a month which is nothing really.

“I am delighted to win £1,000. I am going to give some of it back to the charity by buying an annual sponsorship gift pack for Patchwork Farm, based at the school.

“The rest will go towards a much needed - but delayed - holiday next year.”

The Lottery guarantees that at least 50 pence from every £1 played goes to the charity. The remaining money covers prizes and administration.

Entry is £1 a week and you will be allocated a unique six-digit lottery number.

Winners have to match 3, 4, 5 or all six digits of the winning number in the correct place in the sequence. A 6 digit match wins £25,000, 5 digit match £1,000, 4 digit match £25, while a 3 digit match nets5 entries into the next draw.

The draw takes place every Friday and the lucky winners are sent their prizes automatically.

You must be aged 18 or over to enter and entries are limited to two per person per week.