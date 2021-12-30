Sussex care group provide boost for Hastings homeless and families in need

Megan Skinner, from the charity, said: “On Christmas Eve, Surviving Christmas was delighted to receive a visit from Mr Sibi Kumar and Mrs Shaina Kumar, owners of Curant Care, and the Mayor of Hastings, Mr James Bacon.

“Mr and Mrs Kumar are heavily involved in social activities in East Sussex and in Kent, and have made Surviving Christmas one of their company’s chosen charities.

“Curant Care is an adult care facility, providing care to vulnerable adults, thus enabling them to remain in their own homes with the maximum degree of independence.

Curant Care presents a £500 cheque to Surviving Christmas. Sibi Kumar (CEO Curant Care) and Shaina Kumar (Head of Operations) present the cheque to the Chair of Surviving Christmas Sue Peck. Also pictured are volunteers, Curant Care representatives and the mayor of Hastings councillor James Bacon. SUS-211224-133153001

“Surviving Christmas is delighted to have the support of Curant Care, and Mr and Mrs Kumar look forward to working more closely with the charity, both in practical and altruistic ways.

“The charity was so pleased to accept a cheque for £500 from Mr and Mrs Kumar and Curant Care, which went towards our 2021 Christmas campaign.

“Please do visit the charity’s website, www.survivingchristmas.co.uk for more information about our remit, and what we do to help people locally.