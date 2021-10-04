Sussex attraction offers spooky half-term Halloweeen fun for chidlren

Attractions include a Bewitched Monster Trail and craft sessions.

The attraction is situated between Eastbourne and Hailsham and is run by Donna Bull, from St Leonards.

Donna said: “This is a great way to get children out of the house and into the spirit of Halloween.

Sharnfold Farm children's Halloween events SUS-210410-120946001

“There have been some very curious things going on recently on Sharnfold Farm, so we are calling on the help of all young brave hunters to come along and help us solve the mystery of the Bewitched Monster Trail.

“We dare you to head off on an adventure along the Trail and put your hunting skills to the test and see if you can find the monsters hiding along the way and collect then unscramble the letters to figure on the mystery spell word.

“It’s all treat and no trick because every child who completes the trail and solves the mystery will receive a treat at the end.”

Thirty-minute craft sessions are also on offer from Tuesday October 26 until Sunday October 31 in the undercover Sussex barn.

Children will be able to create their own spooky monster magnet and Halloween scratch art mask that they can wear around the farm and take home to scare unsuspecting friends and family.

This activity is available in pre-bookable 30-minute time slots.

Donna said: “Here at Sharnfold we pride ourselves on offering a fantastic day out for the family, and this is just another example.

“We are offering a monsterrific day out, suitable for all the family. Embrace this half-term and join us.It is not weather dependant and fancy-dress Halloween style will certainly be welcomed as well. We cannot wait to see all your Halloween costumes and spooky faces.”

Tickets are available online now. Bewitched Monster Hunt Trail and Activity (www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bewitched-monster-hunt-trail-halloween-craft-activity-at-sharnfold-farm-tickets-169355977287)

Pre booking is essential as numbers are limited and tickets are Child - £6.95 - (plus booking fee) and adult £2.50 (plus booking fee)

Bewitched Monster Hunt Trail, Every day from 23rd - 31st October. (www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bewitched-monster-hunt-trail-sharnfold-farm-halloween-event-tickets-169717815555). Pre booking is highly recommended

Child £3.50 (plus booking fee), Adult £2.50 (plus booking fee)