Supermarket plans revealed for St Leonards Ashdown House site - this is how many jobs will be created

Plans for a new Aldi store have been announced as part of a redevelopment on Sedlescombe Road North, creating up to 50 jobs.

Danescroft submitted plans for the development of Ashdown House at the end of 2020, which would see 152 new homes accessed from Hastings Road, a new community centre and the new food store accessed from Sedlescombe Road North.

Dominic Fryer, chief executive of Danescroft said “We’re delighted that we’re now able to confirm our plans for the Ashdown House redevelopment include a new Aldi store for Hastings.

Ashdown House pictured from Harrow Lane, St Leonards

“As the Department for Work and Pensions have now vacated the building, it’s important that we work with the council to find the best use for the site, which we believe our plans do.

“We have been working with the council for a number of months and believe that the addition of the new Aldi store will not only improve local shopping choice for residents in Hastings, but also help provide up to 50 jobs in the local area.

“Our hope is the council will move quickly to approve the plans for Ashdown House, to ensure that this now largely vacant brownfield site is put to the best use.”

An Aldi spokesperson commented: “Aldi are pleased to have an opportunity to bring our award-winning offer to a second location in Hastings, as well as providing up to 50 jobs to the local area. We look forward to the determination of the planning application and will provide an update on our planned opening date in due course”.

The plans for Ashdown House, including the new ALDI store, homes and community centre are expected to be determined by Hastings Borough Council in the coming weeks.