Sunny weekend weather ahead in Hastings and Rother

The weather is set to feel a lot warmer as we head into the weekend with plenty of sunshine and the strong coastal winds we have had this week finally dropping.

Today and Friday are sunny but a strong east-north-east wind, gusting up to 30mph along the coast is taking the edge of things.

The wind is set to drop on Saturday with more unbroken sunshine and temperatures of around 35 degrees.

It is good news for local events taking place this weekend including St Leonards Festival and the Armed Forces Day gathering in Hastings Old Town.

