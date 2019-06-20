A fun-filled summer fete will raise funds towards the Hub on Rye Hill, a new community wellbeing centre currently under construction.

The event, which takes place from 1pm to 4pm this Saturday in the grounds of the Hospital at Rye in Peasmarsh Road, will include food, live music from The Rye Bay Crew and a dog show.

Traditional games such as a sweet hoopla and a tin can alley will be on offer, as well as Shetland pony rides, a bouncy castle and face painting – plus a few unusual fete activities, such as the chance to make some marbled paper, or have your portrait painted.

Adults can experiment with some reflexology, peruse the many stalls and pick up a plant of two for the garden.

A grand raffle will be drawn on the day with plenty of prizes to be won – including an Ipad. Tickets are £1 each.

There will be an opportunity to find out more about the Hub on Rye Hill, with a chance to take a guided tour around the site at 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy an art project featuring 44 portraits of people in the community, which was put up earlier this year on the hoarding of the construction site.

When complete in December this year, The Hub on Rye Hill will be new community wellbeing centre offering out-of-hospital therapies with bathing facilities and classes such as Pilates and Yoga.

Work started in December last year on the hub, which is being built on the site of the former ambulance station by the Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital.

The fete will go towards the final £50,000 which is still needed for the scheme – you can also donate on the fundraising page here.

