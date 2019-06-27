Summer fete raises more than £4,000 for the Hub on Rye Hill

More than 300 residents attended a summer fete which helped raise more than £4,000 towards the Hub on Rye Hill, a new community wellbeing centre.

The event took place on Saturday afternoon in the grounds of the Hospital at Rye in Peasmarsh Road.

The wine or water stall

A spokesman for the Hospital at Rye, which organised the event, said it was a ‘glorious’ day, adding: “The sun shone and the skies were blue all afternoon.”

Residents enjoyed a range of activities and games, including a popular Wine or Water stall.

The tombola was incredibly busy, and the sweet hoopla, tin can alley and sand cup game did not stop all afternoon as children tried to hoop a jar of sweets or knock down the tins to win bubble wands or water pistols.

Music was provided by the Rye Bay Crew. The spokesman said: “It really was the perfect afternoon to sit under the shade of a parasol, enjoy a Pimms or a cup of tea and a cake, listen to the music and enjoy the sunshine.”

Ice cream stall

Firefighters from Rye Fire station attended, bringing along two fire engines – one vintage and one modern – for children to explore.

There were more than 60 entries to the dog show, which was compered by Pontins and drew a huge crowd.

Staff at an information tent talked visitors through the detailed plans for the Hub on Rye Hill, which will open in December and will offer out-of-hospital therapies with bathing facilities and classes such as Pilates and Yoga.

The spokesman said:“We hope that everyone who visited the tent, or took a tour of the site, now understands exactly what this amazing space will provide, and can spread the word among friends.”

The dog show

Fundraising for the new community centre is still ongoing – support the drive by visiting the fundraising page.

Enjoying the afternoon

Terrier fun

Firefighters attended with some engines