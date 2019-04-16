Stunning procession of historic military vehicles rolls into Hastings

A parade of historic military vehicles created a great display at the Stade Open Space in Hastings on Sunday.

This year they commemorated the 110th anniversary of the first occasion a body of troops was moved on operations by motor transport with a road run from Sevenoaks to Hastings. Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Military Road Run, Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Military Road Run, Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Military Road Run, Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Military Road Run, Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

