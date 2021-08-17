Stunning new food and drinks market in St Leonards gets off to a great start

Heist is based in the old Midland Bank in Norman Road, and is home to a variety of outlets offering authentic street food and drinks under one roof.

Billed as ‘a one-stop foodie destination’, it is open seven days a week.

Local brewery Three Legs has a bar there offering a selection of its craft beers and guest beers, to enjoy in a large seated area or to take out.

Heist, with it’s eye-catching interior, is also home to Boatyard, a restaurant offering fish and seafood dishes.

The food market also offers coffee, natural wine, authentic Japanese food and cocktails.

Heist was buzzing during its first weekend of opening. Customer Dave Cornelius, from St Leonards, said: “I can’t believe what they have done with an old bank that had been closed for years and had become an eye-sore. The way it looks its feels like it has been there forever and fits right in. You feel like you in Camden Town in London, but it’s St Leonards.”

The opening hours for Heist are 9am - 11pm Monday to Thursday, 9am - midnight Friday and Saturday and 9am -6pm on Sundays.

Check out the Hesit Instagram page for more.

