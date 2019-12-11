Student airlifted to hospital after incident at Bexhill College

Staff at Bexhill College have been praised for helping to save a student who suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed while playing sport.

A spokesman for the college said emergency services were called on Wednesday afternoon (December 11) due to a ‘sporting incident’.

Picture: Daniel Burton

The college said a young player from the opposition team suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch.

The spokesman added: “The quick actions of the Bexhill College staff who carried out CPR and used the defibrillator along with the quick arrival of the emergency services, saved the young person’s life.

“The emergency services arrived quickly and provided excellent care.

“They were also very complimentary about the quick thinking of the two college staff.

“The college wishes him a speedy recovery.”

The student was taken to hospital in the air ambulance, according to the college.

Sussex Police were called to the incident but said the matter was a medical incident.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.