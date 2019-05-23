Streetfood Festival returns to Hastings this weekend

People will be able to sample some tasty treats when the Street Food Festival returns to Hastings for the second year running over this coming May bank holiday weekend.

The free, family friendly festival, organised by Street Food Warehouse, takes place at the Stade Open Space over the May bank holiday weekend from May 25 - 27.

Running 12-10pm daily, an outstanding range of different and flavoursome food will be on offer, from spicy Vietnamese morsels to crunchy Halloumi Fries, and from tantalising Thai to crunchy, doughy churros.

Event organiser Tudor Barber commented: “We are really pleased to bringing the team back to lovely Hastings for a second year of foodie fun in the sun.

“Hungry visitors will be able to enjoy a range of mouth-watering food from all over the world alongside an ice-cold pint of craft beer or a fresh zesty Mojito, courtesy of the Pop Up Bar Hire Company.

The famous CaPhe Republic,Polentista, Manjula, Chopper Whoppers and The Tipsy Texan are just some of the street food vendors confirmed, with many other local and national vendors yet to be announced. Catering for all with vegan, gluten free and vegetarian vendors.”

Tickets are completely free but people are encouraged to register to guarantee entry at peak times.

Book your free ticket at www.sussexstreetfoodfestival.co.uk.

