Street Food Festival in Hastings: Everything you need to know about free four day Bank Holiday weekend food and drink festival

Hastings FreeWheelin FEASTival is organised by Zoom Events and is free to enter.

Visitors will be able to enjoy street foods, bars, live music and children’s entertainment as well as browsing plenty of stalls with unusual groceries and crafts.

Festival-goers will be able to dine alfresco whilst sampling freshly prepared dishes including pork or chicken souvlaki, barbecued meats, fajitas burritos, crepes and churros.

For those who fancy a tipple, the Famous Last Stand Bar will be stocking a range of beverages including ale from the local First Inn Last Out (FILO) brewing company and craft beer from Kent based Musket Brewery.

Hot foods will be complimented by a selection of handmade groceries available to take home.

A packed schedule of live music will take place on stage throughout the weekend catering for a range of tastes from jazz to rock ‘n’ roll. Highlights will include the Zac Shultz Band on Saturday 28th September who have been storming the south-east scene with a mixture of up-tempo blues, rock and pop plus Sussex-based band The Moonbeans taking to the stage on bank holiday Monday.

“We are looking forward to visiting Hastings for the first time,” said Paul Kennedy, Director of Zoom Events. “Whilst we must remain vigilant, following the recent easing of restrictions and the success of the vaccine rollout, I am delighted that we can bring our brand of family-focused entertainment to the seafront in the heart of the summer holidays.”

Opening times for the Hastings FreeWheelin FEASTival are Friday 12pm – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 7pm, Sunday 10am to 6pm and Monday 10am – 6pm.

For further information about Hastings FreeWheelin FEASTival please visit https://www.zoomevents.co.uk/hastings-freewheelin-feastival/.

