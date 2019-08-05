Still not too late to enter Hastings Carnival Pram Race but you need to hurry

People still have time to enter the Hastings Old Town Carnival Pram Race.

The event, which takes place on Wednesday evening (August 7) sees teams in fancy dress pulling a variety of imaginative wheeled contraptions through the streets of the Old Town. It is considered by many to be the highlight of Old Town Week and raises lots of money for local charities.

Teams need to be entered by 6pm on Tuesday August 6 at the Cutter pub on Hastings seafront. Entry forms are available at the pub.

Teams must arrive at the Cutter by 7pm on Wednesday 7 to line up for judging, with the start of the race between 7.15pm and 7.30pm.

Please note that this is a strictly over 18’s event. For more information call 01424 272099.

