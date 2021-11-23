Steam engine coming to Hastings on November 25, 2021
The festive season in Hastings gets off to a flying start this week with the arrival of special, seasonal steam engine.
The Christmas Sussex Belle, hauled by the former LMS Black 5 No 44871, will pass through Bexhill at 14:52 and St Leonards Warrior Square at 15:02 before arriving at Hastings railway station at 15:04 on Thursday November 25.
It will then leave for its return trip to London at 15:13, passing West St Leonards at 15:18 and Robertsbridge at around 15:35.
If you manage to capture the Black 5 on camera, we’d love to see it - email your pictures to [email protected]
This is part of a special touring trip from London Victoria and back again, via Eastbourne and Hastings, run by The Railway Touring Company.
For more information about The Railway Touring Company, click here.
Pictured here is the Christmas Sussex Belle at West St Leonards back in 2018.