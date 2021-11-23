Steam engine coming to Hastings on November 25, 2021

The Christmas Sussex Belle. Photo taken at West St Leonards Station. SUS-181127-154655001

The Christmas Sussex Belle, hauled by the former LMS Black 5 No 44871, will pass through Bexhill at 14:52 and St Leonards Warrior Square at 15:02 before arriving at Hastings railway station at 15:04 on Thursday November 25.

It will then leave for its return trip to London at 15:13, passing West St Leonards at 15:18 and Robertsbridge at around 15:35.

If you manage to capture the Black 5 on camera, we’d love to see it - email your pictures to [email protected]

This is part of a special touring trip from London Victoria and back again, via Eastbourne and Hastings, run by The Railway Touring Company.

For more information about The Railway Touring Company, click here.