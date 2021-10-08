Start of Hastings Week: Everything you need to know

The highlight of the week is the town’s big bonfire celebrations, next Saturday, which will see a torchlit procession, huge bonfire on the beach and fireworks.

But there is lots happening before then, including a spectacular re-enactment of the battle of Hastings tomorrow and Sunday, which will see 500 soldiers, in authentic costumes, clash on the battlefield behind Battle Abbey.

Other highlights of the week include a Classic Car Show, from 10am-3pm tomorrow and Sunday, to be held at The Stade, in Hastings Old Town.

File photo: Hastings Old Town. Fishing boat in Rock A Nore. SUS-200104-122008001

The Stade will also see the opening ceremony, at 10.30am tomorrow, when Mayor James Bacon will give his speech and raise the flag to start the celebrations.

New for this year is Weird Wednesday, when Cllr Bacon is encouraging everyone to celebrate the uniqueness of the town by dressing up in elaborate costumes and sharing pictures on social media with the hashtag WWDressUp.

Vintage and classic tractors will on The Stade on Wednesday, from 5.30pm- 8pm for the Hastings Tractor Fish and Chip Run.

An exhibition of photographs and objects commemorating 1066, will be running at Hastings Museum and Art Gallery throughout the week.

SUS-170530-105058001

The Frock Up Friday Facebook group, which held a festival earlier this year, will be hosting a Nautical Tea Party at The Retro Tea Room, in Robertson Street, on Friday, from 10am-4pm and are inviting people to dress up and come along.

The historic Hastings trolley-bus Happy Harold will be out and about over the two weekend of Hastings Week to take passengers on trips around the town.

Next Saturday will see a Vintage and Classic Motorcycle Show taking place on The Stade Open Space from 10am- 2.30pm, while the Sprat and Winkle Run, of vintage commercial vehicles, is at the Stade next Sunday from 10am-4pm.

Town criers from across the country will be in Hastings next Saturday to test their voices in the 68th national Town Criers’ Competition.

It will take place at Butlers Gap, in George Street, Hastings Old Town from 11am and will be hosted by Hastings town crier Jon Bartholomew.

The mayor is inviting people to enter the annual Hastings Week Poetry Competition by writing a poem inspired by boats on Hastings beach.

There will be categories for adults and children and the deadline for entry is Sunday, October 24.

A number of guided walks are taking place during the week, taking in the Stade fishing quarter, the Old Town, Alexandra Park and Burton St Leonards.

Hastings Mayor James Bacon said: “Hastings Week is an opportunity for our amazing community to come together and celebrate our borough.”

For the full timetable of events visit www.hastingsweek.com.