St Leonards woman’s plea for help to find missing ducks

A St Leonards woman has issued a plea for help to find three ducks that have gone missing from her garden.

The three Indian Runner Ducks went missing on Monday, September 23 from the garden of Rebecca Warren’s Old Harrow Lane house.

Rebecca said: “They are my grandchildren’s pets – Emerald, Donald and Buddy. By now they will be hungry and frightened as they don’t like strangers.

“We’ve had them three years and they live to about 10. They are very wary of strangers and only really follow me going to bed when I send them every evening before dusk to their house for the night.

“All are male so no good if they were pinched with a view to eggs!”

Rebecca is offering a reward for the safe return of the three ducks. She can be contacted on 07738361558 or via Facebook.

