St Leonards school’s moving tribute to staff member who passed away

A special event took place at St Paul’s Church of England Primary School, St Leonards, on Friday June 7 in memory of much loved and respected staff member Tracy Dadson, who sadly died last year aged 48.

Tracy worked as a kitchen assistant at the school for many years, but also played an important role in the SPLASH after school club, helping to look after children after the school day finished until working parents were able to pick them up.

Tracy Dadson Memorial SUS-191006-115222001

In addition to these roles at the school, Tracy helped to keep children entertained in the school’s summer holiday club.

The Academy has planted a White Anniversary Camellia bush and placed a plaque in her memory.

SEE ALSO: Thousands sign peition to keep Jack in the Green on the bank holiday Monday

Tracy’s son, Lewis, father Sid Saunders and partner Paul were in attendance at the memorial event as were many of the staff members at the school.

The St Paul’s School Chair of Governors Tony Davis described the school as a close family and said that Tracy had been a well loved member of that family.

School headteacher Richard White led a short prayer during the ceremony before the plaque was officially unveiled by Tracy’s partner Paul and her son Lewis, who was a pupil at the school.

Tracy’s father Sid Saunders, took pictures for the school records during the ceremony and said: “I am so proud and thankful to the Academy for bestowing this honour to her memory.”

St Paul’s school is currently working hard at recycling and is aiming to become as paperless as possible by July this year.

See also: 16 year old boy admits intent to supply crack cocaine in Sy Leonards

See also: Dog walkers warned of danger of adders