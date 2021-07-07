St Leonards mum and daughter take on wing walk for Conquest Hospital

Louise Coates was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in January 2020 following a routine mammogram.

She underwent surgery which was then followed by eight round of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which was carried out at the Judy Beard Day Unit at Conquest Hospital

Louise said the ‘warmth and care’ from staff at the ward helped her through the difficult time.

Louise and Daphne after their wing walk SUS-210707-125942001

She added: “Despite the moving of the unit out of the hospital to a college in Eastbourne for safety during Covid, the transition was effortless. None of the staff complained about the Covid-19 curve ball thrown at them.

“The staff gave you help and confidence to know what to expect and how to cope with the myriad of sensations and side effects.

“It was not just the nursing staff either that made you feel confident in coping no matter how you looked or felt.

It has now been a year since Louise finished her treatment, but to say thank you for professional care she received at the Judy Beard Day unit, she and her daughter Daphne decided to give something back to help the staff deliver even better care to future patients.

The mother and daughter wing walk has raised more than £1,200 for a ward at Conquest Hospital SUS-210707-125932001

They decided to take on a wing walk, with all funds raised to be given to the hospital.

On June 12, the mum and daughter pair took to the skies of Devon and said they enjoyed the whole experience thanks to a mixture of sunny weather, a great pilot and the expertise of Wing Walk Buzz, in Devon.

Louise and Daphne said they had intended to raise £500 but after a fantastic response from friends and family have now raised £1,250.

After completing the wing walk, Louise said the experience was a ‘brilliant day out’, adding: “Thank you so much for all your support. So greatly appreciated.”