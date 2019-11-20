St Leonards mother’s charity ball in memory of son raises thousands

A mother raised thousands of pounds for a mental health charity after holding a fundraising ball in memory of her son.

Tracey Walker, of Flimwell Close, St Leonards, decided to organise the event in aid of Counselling Plus.

Her son, Daniel, took his own life on October 30, 2015, aged only 25.

The event on November 9 at the Bannatyne Spa Hotel saw 170 guests, with an auction and raffle being held.

Tracey said: “There are so many people I would like to thank but especially Tash Theobald, as I really couldn’t have done this without her.

“I would like to thank the Round Table of Hastings for its fantastic auction prizes, The Coverups for its entertainment, Lauren Borthwick, from Azur, for all her amazing auction prizes, 1066 Target Sports, Tom Arkley from Carr Taylor, Steve Fisher from P A Fisher Butchers Silverhill, Harrow Lane Dentist, Theresa Collinson, Caz Borthwick, and all the other fantastic people, businesses local and afar, that I have never met.

“I would like to give a massive thank-you to Mason Holmes and Derek Tyrrell, who without them on the night and my other little helpers, I couldn’t have made the evening as special as it was. I would like to thank Counselling Plus for supporting my family through this horrific time now and always. But lastly I would like to thank my gorgeous family, who without their support I wouldn’t have been able to do this.”

The total amount raised was £8,595.31.

Tracey added: “Danny used to work for Saga in the town centre and had the world at his feet. Danny would have been 30 on November 13.”

Counselling Plus is a charity which offers confidential counselling to people aged 16 years and over in the area.

For more information, visit www.counsellingplus.org.

In other news:

Family raising money to make dying Hastings woman’s final Christmas special.

Hastings man jailed for making false 999 calls.

Hastings’ pub closures – remembering town’s lost watering holes.