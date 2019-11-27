St Leonards Frost Fair: Everything you need to know

The popular annual Frost Fair returns to St Leonards on Saturday November 30.

The event will feature a spectacular parade of colourful characters, influenced by myth and fairytale, making its way through the streets.

A special Frost Fair Market will be taking place in Kings Road at the same time.

The parade will form up by Christchurch and The Nags Head in Gensing Road, setting off at 1pm and there will be lots of free entertainment to enjoy on the day.

Anyone in costume will be able to join the parade.

Sadly, last year’s Frost Fair event had to be cancelled due to adverse weather so organisers are keen to pull all the stops out this year.

Frost Fairs were traditionally held in London on the River Thames when it froze over. The last Frost Fair took place in London in the 19th century.

This year the event will be raising funds in support of six year old Hastings boy Denny Nassy, who is suffering with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

His family and friends are trying to raise£500,000 so that Denny can have pioneering treatment.

The event is organised by Sussex Concepts, who arrange the busy monthly street markets in Kings Road.

In 2018 Sussex Concepts were recognised for best practice by NABMA (National Association of British Market Authorities) because of their unique operational systems local authority partnerships and assistance with new business start-ups.

They work closely alongside the range of St Leonards traders.

