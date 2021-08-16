St Leonards Festival 2021. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-210815-092521001

St Leonards Festival in pictures

The sun shone as St Leonards Festival made a welcome return on Saturday.

By Andy Hemsley
Monday, 16th August 2021, 9:43 am

The family friendly community event saw hundreds of people gathering at Warrior Square to be entertained by music, dance, drumming, story-telling and circus skills throughout the day. The festival returned after dark with fantastic illuminated displays. Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

St Leonards Festival 2021. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-210815-092813001

St Leonards Festival 2021. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-210815-092853001

St Leonards Festival 2021. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-210815-092833001

St Leonards Festival 2021. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-210815-092743001

