St Leonards Festival: Everything you need to know about the free event

People heading to St Leonards Festival this weekend can expect a scorcher with lots of sunshine and terrific free entertainment.

Here is everything you need to know about the event.

The free family day takes place at Warrior Square Gardens from 12 noon - 10pm on Saturday June 29 and is expected to attract up to 10,000 people,

Highlights of the day include acrobatics from Enoch the Partyman at 1pm, a drumming circle at 3.45pm, opera from singer Thomasin Trezise at 4pm, followed by Bhangra-rock fusion band Kissmet at 5pm, new young talent from Elisha Edwards, Purely Grey and Benva Doll from 6.30pm and Thingamajig Theatre’s magical Ghost Caribou, giant illuminated puppets at 9.15pm.

What can I expect?: Live music, drumming community arts and a street parade.

Will there be food?: There will be food venders selling tasty street food and other refreshments and that area is full of good food outlets, restaurants and coffee shops.

Will there be alcohol?: The festival is an alcohol free family event.

When does the live music start? The first acts, Oksana with Midnight Cats, take to the stage at 1.35pm.

When does the procession start and where can I see it? The parade, with the theme of ‘colours’ leaves the Azur on the seafront at 2.30pm and arrives at Warrior Square Gardens at approximately 2.45pm when a drum circle takes place

When does it finish?: The finale, from 9.15pm - 10pm, involves giant illuminated puppets and Vocal Explosion community choir. A Light Show takes place in Bottle Alley at 10.15pm.

What else is going on?: There is a street market at nearby Kings Road from 10am - 6pm and DJ’s playing sunshine music on the beach at Goat Ledge cafe all day from 9am. Mad Jacks Morris perform at Goat Ledge, then at Kings Road at approximately 3pm.

For more information and full programme, visit www.stleonardsfestival.org.

