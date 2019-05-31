St Leonards B&B named as one of the best for vegan-friendly getaways

A St Leonards B&B has been listed as one of the best places in the UK for ‘vegan-friendly weekend breaks’.

BayTree House, in Baldslow Road, appeared in People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)’s list.

The B&B is known for its organic, vegan continental breakfast of fresh bread, juices, cereals, and fruit, a PETA spokesman said.

Dawn Carr, PETA director of vegan corporate projects, said: “BayTree House is the perfect place to escape reality while still being kind to animals and the environment.

“All the hotels on PETA’s list are revolutionising the hospitality industry by offering vegan meals that can be enjoyed by everyone.”

Others that made the cut included Ambleside Manor in the Lake District National Park, Bleujennow in Cornwall, and Loaf B&B in Northumberland.

Visit PETA.org.uk for more information on PETA, or https://www.baytreeveganhotel.co.uk/ for details on BayTree House B&B.

