Special lifeboat celebration to take place at Hastings in June

A special event in Hastings Old Town on Monday June 17 will mark the second anniversary of the Ghost of Dunkirk lifeboat being moved from the Stade to its permanent dry dock opposite All Saints Church.

Dee Day White, of the Macbean and Bishop Trust, for the two, historic Hastings lifeboats, said: “We would like to invite you to join us at this anniversary fund-raising event to be held at the Cyril and Lilian Bishop Memorial Garden.

The moving of the Cyril and Lilian Bishop lifeboat to its final resting place on the corner of Harold Road/Old London Road. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-170724-134733001

“All Saints Church will be open for teas and coffees. Mayor Cllr Nigel Sinden, patron of the Trust, and former Mayors Judy Rogers, Bruce Dowling and Alan Roberts will also be attending, along with our new Trustees, Deputy Mayor James Bacon, and fisherman Peter White.

“The Old Rectory has kindly donated an area of its front lawn for invited VIP’S under the watchful eye of Town Crier John Bartholomew and Garry Fellows, of Hastings Winkle Club.”

The event starts at 5.15pm, with a Memorial Service from the boat, followed by speeches.

There will be a special presentation to relatives of the lifeboat’s crew members.

Harold Road will be closed for 75 metres from 6.30pm and The Rockit men will perform a tribute to Queen in the form of Fat Freddie.

A raffle will be drawn at 8.45pm. There will also be a fat Freddie look-alike competition for all ages. The road re-opens at 9pm when the event comes to a close.

Dee Day said: “The whole event is purely to raise funds for your two vintage lifeboats to keep them maintained to the high standard fitting for their display at the gateway of Hastings Old Town.

