Snowflake shelter re-opens in Hastings to give homeless people a life-line this Christmas

People living on the streets locally will be able to have a roof over their head and a hot meal with the re-opening of the Snowflake Shelter project in Hastings.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor volunteered at the Snowflake Night Shelter in St Leonards on its opening night last Friday.

Snowflake shelter opening SUS-190912-133658001

They helped set up and joined the guests and volunteers for dinner.

The Night Shelter is financed solely by grants from Trusts and donations. It provides supervised overnight accommodation to homeless people who would otherwise be sleeping rough in Hastings and St Leonards during the extreme winter months. This includes, a warm bed; hospitality and engagement with volunteers, in liaison with specialist agencies to facilitate well-being and positive self-esteem; shelter from the winter weather; hot drinks and meals and encouragement in accessing relevant longer-term solutions to housing needs.

Cllr James Bacon said: “I would like to thank all the volunteers and everyone involved in supporting this much needed charity for the rough sleepers in Hastings. You do such an amazing job and we enjoyed helping out and talking to many of the Snowflake clients and volunteers on its opening night.”

The Night Shelter is still looking for volunteers for this winter. Prospective volunteers are invited to a Registration Meeting at the Council Chamber in Muriel Matters House on Saturday, January 11 2020 from 10am - noon. For more on the Snowflake Night Shelter and how to help visit www.snowflake-nightshelter.org.uk/ or www.facebook.com/snowflakenightshelter or contact info@snowflake-nightshelter.org.uk.

See also: Shoplifter who assaulted police at Ravenside had offensive weapon and cocaine

See also: Cat shot with an air rifle in Hastings