Sleep in a cardboard box to raise funds for Hastings’ homeless

Seaview’s sponsored mass sleep out returns to The Stade this September, raising awareness and funds for some of the town’s most vulnerable people.

The Big Sleep 2019 will focus on the Big Sleep community, with greater emphasis on what the event is all about, its role in enabling Seaview to carry out its vital work in the town and why people choose to take part in raising awareness.

There will be entertainment on the night, and brand new for 2019 is a ‘Speaker’s Corner’ area for sleepers to engage with Seaview staff and discuss the issues affecting the charity’s clients and the services available.

There will also be an exhibition on display from Awareness for Action volunteer and photographer John Stiles called ‘No Labels’. John said: “The idea behind the exhibition was to try and show the viewers the character and personality of the people who visit Seaview; to look beyond labels and see the individual.”

The event will take place from 8pm-7am on Friday, September 27, with soup available in the evening and porridge served at 6.30am.

Teams and individuals are encouraged to take part, with prizes available in return for sponsorship milestones. Registration is open now at https://thebigsleephastings.com. This year there are limited boxes so participants are encouraged to sign up soon and hit their first milestone to reserve a box.

There are prizes to be won for top fundraisers and sponsorship incentives return this year too – raise £25 and secure a ticket and a box for the sleep out, £75 or more and receive a Big Sleep t-shirt, or raise £150 or more and get a Big Sleep hoodie. The biggest individual and team fundraiser will both receive prizes. There will be glow in the dark wristbands for sale on the night, and Big Sleep wooly hats.

The Big Sleep is looking for business sponsorship to help cover the costs of the event to ensure all sponsorship raised goes directly towards Seaview’s frontline services working with the homeless and vulnerable. If your business is interested in supporting the Big Sleep, contact admin@seaviewproject.org.uk.

The Big Sleep is organised by the Seaview Awareness 4 Action Group – A4A – comprised of a group of volunteers who are passionate about the work of Seaview.

The Seaview Project has been supporting some of the most vulnerable people in Hastings and St Leonards for more than 30 years. The reality of sleeping rough is not something experienced by the majority of people, and, albeit for one night only, The Big Sleep will enable participants to engage with the reality of bedding down for the night with only a cardboard box and sleeping bag for warmth.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/TheBigSleepHastings.