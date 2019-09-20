Sleep in a cardboard box and raise funds for charity helping Hastings homeless

The Big Sleep returns for another year next weekend, raising awareness and vital funds for some of the town’s most vulnerable people.

There are still places left for people to sign up to the annual sponsored sleep out on Friday, September 27, which is in aid of Seaview.

There will be live entertainment for sleepers before and after they head into the cardboard city. Brand new for 2019 is also a ‘Speaker’s Corner’ area for sleepers to engage with Seaview staff, discuss the issues affecting the charity’s clients and services available.

There will also be an exhibition on display from Awareness for Action volunteer and photographer John Stiles called ‘No Labels’.

He said: “The idea behind the exhibition was to try and show the viewers the character and personality of the people who visit Seaview; to look beyond labels and see the individual.”

As with previous years, the event will take place from 8pm to 7am with soup available in the evening and porridge served at 6.30am.

Entertainment comes from Hayley Savage, Keith and Harry Osbourne, King Size Slim and Ed Boxall.

To register, visit https://thebigsleephastings.com.

People can sign up as an individual or a team – £25 per person must be raised to secure a box. The biggest individual and team fundraisers will receive prizes on the night.

The Big Sleep is looking for business sponsorship to help cover the costs of the event to ensure all monies raised by the Big Sleepers goes directly towards Seaview’s frontline services working with the homeless and vulnerable.

The Big Sleep organisers are extremely grateful to the Foreshore Trust, Lions Club of Hastings and the FILO for sponsoring the event. To enquire about sponsoring the Big Sleep, contact admin@seaviewproject.org.uk.

The Big Sleep is organised by the Seaview Awareness 4 Action Group – a group of volunteers who are passionate about the charity’s work.

For over 30 years Seaview Project has been supporting some of the most vulnerable people in Hastings and St Leonards, most of whom experience problems with their accommodation.

The reality of sleeping rough is not something experienced by the majority of people, and albeit for one night only, The Big Sleep will enables participants to engage with the reality of bedding down for the night with only a cardboard box and sleeping bag for warmth.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/TheBigSleepHastings for more information.