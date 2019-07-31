Skye aged 7 sets a great example in helping to clean up Hastings environment

Seven year old Hastings girl Skye Phillimore is setting a brilliant example by cleaning up the local environment.

On a recent trip to the seafront all Skye wanted to do was collect rubbish and clean the beach.

She has also taken it on herself to encourage a group of friends to pick up litter and pull up weeds from Vicarage Road, where she lives.

Skye also wants to raise awareness among others and spent time making a colourful sign which she put up outside her house, to try and get people to think twice before dropping litter.

Her mum Stacey said: “Skye is passionate about cleaning up our town and the planet and she really wants to spread the word and get the message across to other people. She wants the David Attenborough effect to keep going.”

The Marine Conservation Society is looking for local people to become organisers of the Great British Beach Clean, which takes place from September 20 - 23.

Record numbers took part in last year’s event, which saw 15,000 volunteers helping to clean out beaches.

The Society says marine wildlife is under threat from litter in our seas, with hundreds of species accidentally eating or becoming entangled in, amongst other things, plastic and fishing line. For details on how you can get involved in September, visitwww.mcsuk.org/beachwatch/

