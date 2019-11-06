Six people stuck in lift at Hastings police station

Firefighters were called to Hastings police station to release six people who were stuck in a lift.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire said crews from The Ridge and Hastings were called to Bohemia Road, Hastings, at 4.57pm on Tuesday (November 5).

They were called to the scene following reports of ‘persons shut in a lift’.

Crews released six people, according to the spokesman.

East Sussex Fire also attended a fire in the open in Newhaven, as well as two open fires in Lewes in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters also attended a property in Brighton after reports of a dangerous structure as a result of a car hitting it.

They made the scene safe and requested for Building Control to attend.