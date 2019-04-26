Shadow Fisheries Minister visits Hastings

The Shadow Fisheries Minister visited Hastings yesterday (Thursday, April 25) to meet with the fishing community.

Luke Pollard, who is Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton & Devonport, chatted with fishermen and met with Paul Joy, chairman of Hastings Fishermen’s Protection Society and the National Under Ten Metre Fisheries Association, as well as Peter Chowney, leader of Hastings Borough Council and Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for the Hastings and Rye constituency.

After his visit, in a tweet, Mr Pollard said: “My message to fishermen in Hastings was that the next Labour Government will redistribute fishing quota along social, economic and environmental criteria to help small fishing boats get more quota.”

Fishing communities, such as those in Hastings, have had to endure unfair fishing quotas set by the European Union (EU) for many years, the industry said.

The European quota distribution system sees small boats like those in Hastings missing out with 90 per cent of fish going to large fishing firms.

