See seal Jupiter play in a hose to stay cool at Hastings RSPCA rescue centre
Grey seal Jupiter has been enjoying playing in a hose to stay cool during the hot weather.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 11:01 am
RSPCA staff have been working to keep animals in their care cool during the heatwave this week.
Jupiter is at the charity’s Mallydams Wood Wildlife Centre, in Hastings after being rescued from a beach in Kent.
An RSPCA spokesman said: “He was found alone with wounds and a nasty cough.
“He’s being treated for tapeworm and is recovering well so will be returned to the wild when he’s strong enough.
“He and his seal friends spent time in the outdoor pools being hosed down during the hot weather.”