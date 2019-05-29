See pictures from Battle’s colourful Medieval Fair

From knights in shining armour to jesters and colourful Maypole dancers, the family-friendly event created an eye-catching spectacle on the Abbey Green, with the historic Battle Abbey as a back-drop.
Crowds enjoyed colourful bank holiday fun at Battle on Monday when the town held its Medieval Festival
