See inside new Hastings community hub The Nest - with cafe, alcohol-free bar and events space

The Nest, run by local not-for-profit Eggtooth, opened at the Hastings Old Town Hall site in the High Street on Friday (October 1).

The building had been vacant since 2018 but in June this year, Eggtooth officially signed the lease for its new cafe, alcohol-free bar and events space.

Laura Clarke, co-director and co-founder of Eggtooth, said the hub will be displaying various works by local artists, as well hosting regular community events and workshops.

Eggtooth’s mental health service will be hosted upstairs, with two therapy rooms and a dedicated art and workshop space due to be completed in the coming months.

Eggtooth has been working in the area for more than 10 years providing creative activities, mentoring, courses and events as well as therapeutic support for children, young people, families and adults.

