Search for missing teenager with links to Hastings

Police are searching for a missing teenager with links to Hastings.

Saho Singhateh, 14, left his home in Eastbourne in the early hours of Wednesday (September 13).

He is 5ft 10in, of athletic build and with dark brown afro hair. Saho was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit with a white stripe down the side.

Police said Saho has links to Eastbourne and Hastings and may be travelling on public transport.

If you see Saho or have information on his whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting 180 of 11/09.