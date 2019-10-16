Search for missing Hastings man

Police are searching for a Hastings man, who disappeared a week ago.

Andrew Killington, 42, was last seen running from the St Andrew’s Square area onto Queens Road, Hastings, last Wednesday (October 9) between 12:30pm and 1pm, and officers are appealing for anyone who sees him to get in touch.

Andrew Killington. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-191016-071653001

Police said he left the area on foot and it is not known whether he has a mobile phone on him.

Andrew is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, of average build, with dark brown/black hair and blue eyes, and a brown beard with grey and black in it.

Police said he was last seen wearing a khaki raincoat, grey t-shirt, khaki jeans, white Adidas trainers and grey tracksuit bottoms, and carrying a black Adidas rucksack.

He is known to frequent the Hastings and St Leonards areas.

Anyone who sees him is asked to report it online or call 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting serial 0359 of 13/10.