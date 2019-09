Police are searching for Max Swindles, who is missing from his home in Wadhurst.

The 15-year-old, who is about 6ft, was dropped off at Etchingham railway station on Thursday, September 5, to attend an appointment in St Leonards that afternoon, which he did.

However, he has not been seen since.

He is known to have links to the St Leonards and Hastings areas, and anyone who sees him is asked to report it online or call 101 – or 999 in an emergency – quoting serial 1619 of 06/09.