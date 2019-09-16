Seagull is first in the queue at Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival

This cheeky seagull decided to jump the queue at the Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival at the weekend.

The eager gull was there on Saturday staking his place at the table before the crowds arrived on Saturday morning.

He was snapped by Hastings Borough Council’s marketing chief Kevin Boorman as the site prepare to open.

The seagull had the right idea as the popular annual event turned out to be one of the best ever with brilliant September sunshine across the whole weekend and a huge number of people coming along to enjoy a variety of food and drink and listen to some top bands performing in a marquee on the beach.

