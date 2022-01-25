Saving the high street: What to do with Hastings town centre’s large empty stores?

When the new Jobcentre - housed at the former New Look store in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre - opened on January 12, dozens of people on the Hastings Observer’s Facebook pages said they would have preferred to see a new shop open there instead.

Some claimed the new Jobcentre - opposite Primark and on the main route from the train station to the town centre - will be bad for tourism and a further blow to the high street.

Although some new smaller shops have opened recently in the town, there are several large stores that have stood empty in Hastings town centre over the past few months, and longer.

They include the former Debenhams building in Robertson Street, the former Clarks shoe shop and Carphone Warehouse in Priory Meadow, and the former Peacocks store in Queens Road. The old Argos store in Castle Street is also still for let.

Others are worried about how existing shops in Hastings will survive given the growing competition of online shopping, and the lack of footfall in Hastings town centre.

It comes as a group of traders in Hastings have set up a campaign to help the town’s battered hospitality industry. Ian and Karey Gillam, of Southside Wrappers, Matt Pearman, of Goodmans Coffee Spot, and Gemma Dearman, who runs The Good Place, are aiming to raise £200,000 in aid of independent cafes, restaurants, pubs and clubs in Hastings that have suffered loss of trade due to Covid restrictions being brought in before Christmas amid the discovery of the Omicron variant.

What businesses would you like to see take over Hastings’ large empty stores? Email: [email protected]

